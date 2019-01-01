 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hybrid Pre-Rolled Cones

by Kaviar California

Kaviar California Cannabis Flower Hybrid Pre-Rolled Cones
Kaviar California Cannabis Flower Hybrid Pre-Rolled Cones
Kaviar California Cannabis Flower Hybrid Pre-Rolled Cones

Flower infused with hash oil, rolled in kief. Ground and expertly rolled with a luxurious KAVIAR branded glass tip on every pre-roll. Potency ranging from 30-40% THC. 1.5G per pre-roll.

KAVIAR has developed an amazing line-up of artisan, made from scratch concentrates and infused cones. Right from the start, we knew that we wanted to build a brand that both customers and dispensaries could count on for professionalism, consistency, quality, and innovation. From production to packaging to working with our customers, KAVIAR is focused on these principles. To ensure consistency, KAVIAR'S lab tests every batch of oil we make and adjusts the recipe based on potency to enable precise dosing—and we have done this from the day we opened our doors. Our facility operates with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure strict quality control and consumer safety. We encourage you to take a close look and see that all cannabis is not created equal. Our plants and their flowers are sustainably grown, imbued with the highest concentrated oil the industry has to offer. The result? KAVIAR cones that redefine the relationship between cannabis and luxury. Our Mission is Simple: Produce the World’s Finest Cannabis. Our dream is equally so: to continuously deliver moments of euphoria through our exquisite products. To ensure our exceptional standards and your highest expectations are met, we are committed to fulfilling this mission ethically and responsibly.