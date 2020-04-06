Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dense, potent, and smooth.
on April 6th, 2020
I have tried others but this brand is second to none.
on January 5th, 2020
I get at least one of these a week, because I know that when I want to spend a little extra, these are going to reliably deliver a fantastic weekly celebration. I strongly suggest these to every marijuana user