  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 9 Pound Hammer
Indica

9 Pound Hammer

by Kaya Farms

Kaya Farms Cannabis Flower 9 Pound Hammer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Born in Jamaica, Kaya is the first medicinal ganja herb house in the Caribbean. Our holistic ecosystem is focused on wellness, and it was created to teach visitors about the history of ganja, show them how it’s grown, and provide a social setting for them to enjoy it. Our locations are the perfect pit stop to sample the best buds, straight-from-the-farm extracts, and range of local flavours at our café, where we prepare natural juices. We also offer tours and our irie likkle pizzeria brings you authentic Italian cooking with local ingredients. Patients can bring their local medical licences or visit our in-house doctor. Kaya was created to spread knowledge and love for this ancient herb, while bringing people together – the way ganja is supposed to be enjoyed.

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

