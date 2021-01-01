 Loading…

Indica

Triangle Kush

by Kaya Farms

Kaya Farms Cannabis Flower Triangle Kush

Born in Jamaica, Kaya is the first medicinal ganja herb house in the Caribbean. Our holistic ecosystem is focused on wellness, and it was created to teach visitors about the history of ganja, show them how it’s grown, and provide a social setting for them to enjoy it. Our locations are the perfect pit stop to sample the best buds, straight-from-the-farm extracts, and range of local flavours at our café, where we prepare natural juices. We also offer tours and our irie likkle pizzeria brings you authentic Italian cooking with local ingredients. Patients can bring their local medical licences or visit our in-house doctor. Kaya was created to spread knowledge and love for this ancient herb, while bringing people together – the way ganja is supposed to be enjoyed.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

