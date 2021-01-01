 Loading…

Hybrid

White Fire OG

by Kaya Farms

Kaya Farms Cannabis Flower White Fire OG

About this product

About this brand

Kaya Farms Logo
Born in Jamaica, Kaya is the first medicinal ganja herb house in the Caribbean. Our holistic ecosystem is focused on wellness, and it was created to teach visitors about the history of ganja, show them how it’s grown, and provide a social setting for them to enjoy it. Our locations are the perfect pit stop to sample the best buds, straight-from-the-farm extracts, and range of local flavours at our café, where we prepare natural juices. We also offer tours and our irie likkle pizzeria brings you authentic Italian cooking with local ingredients. Patients can bring their local medical licences or visit our in-house doctor. Kaya was created to spread knowledge and love for this ancient herb, while bringing people together – the way ganja is supposed to be enjoyed.

About this strain

White Fire OG

White Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

