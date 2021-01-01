KAYA 1:1 Sol Buckets
by KAYA InfusionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
KAYA 1:1 THC/CBD distillate buckets are a versatile, pure, potent way for cannabis patients to medicate. The distillate is made with natural, mountain-grown cannabis and is the base ingredient for all of the KAYA pens. We offer distillate infused with natural terpenes for a flavored option. • 1 gram of solvent-free cannabinoid distillate per bucket • Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes • Versatile, multi-use product • Packaged for dab-ability When to use: This high-potency option is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, appetite loss, or exhaustion. Directions for use: This fully activated oil can be ingested through multiple methods: dabbing, consuming with food, infusing in edibles, topically, or inhalation. It is one of the most versatile products on the market for those seeking a high dose of THC/CBD.
About this brand
KAYA Infusions
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.