KAYA 1:1 Sol Buckets

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA 1:1 THC/CBD distillate buckets are a versatile, pure, potent way for cannabis patients to medicate. The distillate is made with natural, mountain-grown cannabis and is the base ingredient for all of the KAYA pens. We offer distillate infused with natural terpenes for a flavored option. • 1 gram of solvent-free cannabinoid distillate per bucket • Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes • Versatile, multi-use product • Packaged for dab-ability When to use: This high-potency option is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, appetite loss, or exhaustion. Directions for use: This fully activated oil can be ingested through multiple methods: dabbing, consuming with food, infusing in edibles, topically, or inhalation. It is one of the most versatile products on the market for those seeking a high dose of THC/CBD.

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

