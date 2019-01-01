About this product
KAYA THC distillate buckets are a versatile, pure, potent way for cannabis patients to medicate. The distillate is made with natural, mountain-grown cannabis and is the base ingredient for all of the KAYA pens. We offer distillate infused with natural terpenes for a flavored option. When to use: This high-potency option is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, appetite-loss or exhaustion. Directions for use: This fully activated oil can be ingested through multiple methods: dabbing, consuming with food, infusing in edibles, topically or inhalation. It is one of the most versatile products on the market for those seeking a high dose of THC.
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.