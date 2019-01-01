About this product
KAYA THC distillate buckets are a versatile, pure, potent way for cannabis patients to medicate. The distillate is made with natural, mountain-grown cannabis and is the base ingredient for all of the KAYA pens. We offer distillate infused with natural terpenes for a flavored option. When to use: This high-potency option is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, appetite-loss or exhaustion. Directions for use: This fully activated oil can be ingested through multiple methods: dabbing, consuming with food, infusing in edibles, topically or inhalation. It is one of the most versatile products on the market for those seeking a high dose of THC.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.