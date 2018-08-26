chefgeoffcooks
on August 26th, 2018
The picture doesn't do this one justice. The recent batches of Mickey's shatter have been a pale green and full of flavor. A great representation of a truly fantastic strain.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
KAYA - EHO - Shatter - Mickey's OG Kush by KAYA Infusions
on August 26th, 2018
The picture doesn't do this one justice. The recent batches of Mickey's shatter have been a pale green and full of flavor. A great representation of a truly fantastic strain.