Organic, fair trade MCT oil infused with KAYA distillate. No artificial colors or flavors. Naturally flavored with food grade essential oils, botanical extracts, and terpenes. Vegan, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar free. KAYA Myst tinctures are a convenient way to orally ingest our high-quality cannabis oil. KAYA Myst provides a discrete, quick and clean way to get an accurate dose. Dose: Start with 2-3 sprays. Each spray contains approximately 2.8mg THC. Approximately 80 sprays per bottle. Dosage varies per individual. Directions for use: Shake well. Spray directly under the tongue (sublingually) and hold for 20-30 seconds or spray into mouth or throat and swallow. Sublingual administration provides rapid absorption in the bloodstream and effects may be felt within 10 minutes. Wait at least 30 minutes before increasing dosage for optimal effect. Effects may last for up to 2-4 hours. Store in a cool dark place.

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.