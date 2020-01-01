About this product
Organic, fair trade MCT oil infused with KAYA distillate. No artificial colors or flavors. Naturally flavored with food grade essential oils, botanical extracts, and terpenes. Vegan, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar free. KAYA Myst tinctures are a convenient way to orally ingest our high-quality cannabis oil. KAYA Myst provides a discrete, quick and clean way to get an accurate dose. Dose: Start with 2-3 sprays. Each spray contains approximately 2.8mg THC. Approximately 80 sprays per bottle. Dosage varies per individual. Directions for use: Shake well. Spray directly under the tongue (sublingually) and hold for 20-30 seconds or spray into mouth or throat and swallow. Sublingual administration provides rapid absorption in the bloodstream and effects may be felt within 10 minutes. Wait at least 30 minutes before increasing dosage for optimal effect. Effects may last for up to 2-4 hours. Store in a cool dark place.
