Organic, fair trade MCT oil infused with KAYA distillate Enhances tactile sensation Enjoy alone or with a partner May offer other healing qualities including anti-microbial anti-fungal properties No psychoactive effects if applied topically Safe for ingestion KAYA Sutra is a pleasure and wellness enhancement oil made with organic, fair-trade coconut oil infused with KAYA’s ethanol extracted cannabis distillate. Known to enhance blood flow, cannabis may promote relaxation and euphoria. Often used as an aphrodisiac around the world, cannabis has a long history of use for pleasure and wellness enhancement. Dose: Start with 2-4 sprays. Each spray contains approximately 2.8mg THC. Approximately 80 sprays per 15ml bottle. Directions for use: Apply to labia, clitoris and internally to the vagina. Allow up to 15 minutes for maximum absorption and effects. NOT COMPATIBLE WITH LATEX Users reported the following effects: Heightened sensitivity and orgasm Warming sensations and intensified pleasure Increased sensitivity, stimulation lubrication and desire Increased blood flow and muscle relaxation
