  5. Rip•Stix Cartridge, Indica

by KAYA Infusions

About this product

KAYA Rip•Stix are clear oil cartridges, available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties — color-coded for your convenience. Rip•Stix are made with flower grown with all natural nutrients and fertilizers. These cartridges are an uncut, 100% pure cannabis oil; each cartridge contains a minimum of 420 milligrams of cannabis oil, without the additives found in many other cartridges currently on the market. The pure oil is potent and effective in treating a variety of ailments with ease, or for those with higher tolerances. The tank and mouthpiece are constructed from glass and stainless steel, to maintain the quality of the oil and prevent any contaminants. The Rip•Stix are paired with a push button battery which has various settings to meet your medicinal needs.

About this brand

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.