KAYA Rip•Stix are clear oil cartridges, available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties — color-coded for your convenience. Rip•Stix are made with flower grown with all natural nutrients and fertilizers. These cartridges are an uncut, 100% pure cannabis oil; each cartridge contains a minimum of 420 milligrams of cannabis oil, without the additives found in many other cartridges currently on the market. The pure oil is potent and effective in treating a variety of ailments with ease, or for those with higher tolerances. The tank and mouthpiece are constructed from glass and stainless steel, to maintain the quality of the oil and prevent any contaminants. The Rip•Stix are paired with a push button battery which has various settings to meet your medicinal needs.
