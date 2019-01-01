About this product
• CBD Dominant • Always cannabis derived, never synthetic • Great for daytime use without intense psychoactive effects KAYA Sol•Stix are high cannabidiol (CBD), terpene-free distillate cartridges. CBD, a compound found in the cannabis plant, is an effective medicine for treating a number of ailments without intense psychoactive effects. This distillate is made from our in-house, premium mountain-grown ACDC, Critical Mass or Harlequin cannabis strains – never synthetic nor hemp-derived. The cannabis undergoes a solvent-free distillation process for a pure and potent result. By using CCell Core technology, our Sol•Stix offer an effortless vaping experience completed with the sleek and efficient cartridge. When to use: Sol•Stix are ideal for patients seeking a variety of personalized, medicinal benefits.
