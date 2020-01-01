 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Angel's OG Shatter 1g

by Kayak

Kayak Concentrates Solvent Angel's OG Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Angel OG

Angel OG

Angel OG is a fruity Kush cross that drapes the body in mellow effects from head to toe. This strain's OG Kush x Blackberry lineage gives the buds an aroma of earth, pine, and sweetness while supplying the consumer with potent physical effects. The strong relaxing properties of Angel OG are ideal for patients suffering from chronic physical pain, insomnia, and stress.

 

About this brand

