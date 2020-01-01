Gelato RSO
by verano
Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects.