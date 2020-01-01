 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blue Nina Wax 1g

Blue Nina Wax 1g

by Kayak

Kayak Concentrates Solvent Blue Nina Wax 1g

About this strain

Blue Nina

Blue Nina

Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects. 

About this brand

