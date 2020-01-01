Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.