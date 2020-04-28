 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Durban Kush Shatter 1g

by Kayak

Kayak Concentrates Solvent Durban Kush Shatter 1g

About this product

Kayak Cannabis Shatter created this golden shatter with a sophisticated terpene profile. Known for its rigidity, easy-to-work-with consistency, it delivers a tasty cloud of vapor upon hitting a properly heated nail.

About this strain

Durban Kush

Durban Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Myrcene

A spin on a classic by Ethos Genetics, Durban Kush crosses Durban Poison with a Chem D and OG Kush cross. Mixing the racey Durban Poison with two well-known sedative strains, Durban Kush offers full body effects while keeping your mind in the clouds. Get ready for sweet candy and earthy gas terps that ooze from its oily trichomes.

