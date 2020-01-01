 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. OG Lime Killer Shatter 1g

OG Lime Killer Shatter 1g

by Kayak

Write a review
Kayak Concentrates Solvent OG Lime Killer Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Lime Killer

OG Lime Killer

Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.

About this brand

Kayak Logo