  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. K'dara Canine Treats CBD Pet Chews 100mg

K'dara Canine Treats CBD Pet Chews 100mg

by K’DARA CBD

$34.99MSRP

About this product

K’dara CBD’s 100mg Canine Treats Doggy Biscuits are a great way to administer a precise dose of CBD to pets that are a bit more picky or just have an amazing taste bud palate. Fortified with additional vitamins and minerals, each Doggy Biscuit contains 10 mg of CBD per treat and is a great way to introduce high quality hemp CBD to your dog!

About this brand

Here at K'dara CBD, we want to help you unlock the true power of CBD. That is was our products are custom formulated by our pharmacist, providing you with the highest quality CBD that you can trust.