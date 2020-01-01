 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. K'dara CBD Apple Ringlets 750mg

K'dara CBD Apple Ringlets 750mg

by K’DARA CBD

Write a review
K’DARA CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles K'dara CBD Apple Ringlets 750mg

$43.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

K’dara CBD’s delicious, apple-flavored gummy ringlets are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD. Each apple ringlet is infused with 25 mg of our premium quality CBD isolate. Treat yourself to one of our K’dara CBD apple ringlets.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

K’DARA CBD Logo
Here at K'dara CBD, we want to help you unlock the true power of CBD. That is was our products are custom formulated by our pharmacist, providing you with the highest quality CBD that you can trust.