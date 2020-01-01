CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Content: 10 mg CBD per Treat Potency: 100 mg K’dara CBD’s 100mg Chicken Ball Pet Chews are a great way to administer a precise dose of CBD to pets that are a bit more picky just have an amazing taste bud palate. Made from real chicken and rice, each Chicken Ball contains 10 mg of CBD per treat and is a great way to introduce high quality hemp CBD to your dog!
Be the first to review this product.