CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
K’dara CBD’s 100mg Steak Bite Pet Chews are a great way to administer a precise dose of CBD to pets that are a bit more picky. Made from real beef and rice, each Steak Bite contains 10 mg of CBD per treat and is a great way to introduce high quality hemp CBD to your dog.
Be the first to review this product.