Keef Cola Bubba Kush Root Beer - 10mg
About this product
Winner of the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup for Best Edible! This flavor is an all time favorite that mixes very well with ice cream to create the ultimate root beer float. The 10mg Bubba Kush Root Beer has proven to be a fun and effective infused product for people new to the edibles experience, as well as a staple treat for experienced users.
