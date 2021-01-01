 Loading…

Hybrid

Keef Hybrid Premium PAX Pod 500mg

by Keef Brands

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

PAX ERA POD Keef PAX Pod Premium – 500MG Keef Pods Premium include high potency distillate combined with either 100% cannabis terpenes or popular terpene profiles. They are compatible with the PAX Era technology and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth and will not disappoint with flavor. Available in the following strains Maui Wowie (Sativa), GS Cookies (Hybrid), Bubba Kush (Indica) as well as rotating 100% cannabis strains.

About this brand

Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience. Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products. Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

