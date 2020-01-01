About this product

Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life has less than 50 calories in the bottle, under 5 calories per serving. The built-in, re-sealable, child-resistant, dosing cap allows customers to add Keef Life to their favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a stand alone beverage. Each Keef Life has a phenome-specific infusion for a desired effect. Blueberry Lemon is infused with Indica for a relaxing effect.