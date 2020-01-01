 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Keef Life 100mg Cranberry Lime

by Keef Brands

Keef Brands Edibles Beverages Keef Life 100mg Cranberry Lime

About this product

Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life has less than 50 calories in the bottle, under 5 calories per serving. The built-in, re-sealable, child-resistant, dosing cap allows customers to add Keef Life to their favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a stand alone beverage. Each Keef Life has a phenome-specific infusion for a desired effect. Cranberry-Lime is infused with Sativa for an enhanced effect.

About this brand

Keef Cola \\ OilStix