 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 1:1 Keef Life Sour Cherry 100mg

1:1 Keef Life Sour Cherry 100mg

by Keef Brands

Write a review
Keef Brands Edibles Beverages 1:1 Keef Life Sour Cherry 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life has less than 50 calories in the bottle, under 5 calories per serving. The built-in, re-sealable, child-resistant, dosing cap allows customers to add Keef Life to their favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a stand alone beverage. Each Keef Life has a phenome-specific infusion for a desired effect. Sour Cherry is naturally flavored and contains a total of 50 mg THC and 50 mg CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Keef Brands Logo
Keef Cola \\ OilStix