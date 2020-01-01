 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. (MED)VitaCanna Strawberry 80mg CBD & 8mg THC

(MED)VitaCanna Strawberry 80mg CBD & 8mg THC

by Keef Brands

Write a review
Keef Brands Edibles Beverages (MED)VitaCanna Strawberry 80mg CBD & 8mg THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The 10:1 CBD:THC ratio has been widely used and shown to assist patients with: seizures, muscle spasm, pain, bowel disorders, and sleep disorders. VitaCanna Boost is infused with varying ratios of Cannabinoids perfectly emulsified in 4oz liquid containers, along with a dosing cap for accuracy. VitaCanna Boost is naturally sweetened, non-carbonated and low calorie, containing Vitamin C, B3, B6, and B12.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Keef Brands Logo
Keef Cola \\ OilStix