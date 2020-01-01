OilStix Ultra 500mg Cartridge
by Keef BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strain-Specific Full Spectrum CO2 Oil in our premium vaporization cartridge designed specifically for this type of oil. The cartridge features a glass tank and ceramic atomizer for increased performance and efficacy. The aluminum shell provides weight reduction, increased protection, and heat dispersion. Our cartridge also provides short circuit and overload protection for the coil. Like the technology? You can purchase empty cartridges, batteries, & chargers directly at www.oilstix.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.