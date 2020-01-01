About this product

Strain-Specific Full Spectrum CO2 Oil in our premium vaporization cartridge designed specifically for this type of oil. The cartridge features a glass tank and ceramic atomizer for increased performance and efficacy. The aluminum shell provides weight reduction, increased protection, and heat dispersion. Our cartridge also provides short circuit and overload protection for the coil. Like the technology? You can purchase empty cartridges, batteries, & chargers directly at www.oilstix.com