 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. OilStix Ultra 500mg Cartridge

OilStix Ultra 500mg Cartridge

by Keef Brands

Write a review
Keef Brands Vaping Vaporizer Accessories OilStix Ultra 500mg Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strain-Specific Full Spectrum CO2 Oil in our premium vaporization cartridge designed specifically for this type of oil. The cartridge features a glass tank and ceramic atomizer for increased performance and efficacy. The aluminum shell provides weight reduction, increased protection, and heat dispersion. Our cartridge also provides short circuit and overload protection for the coil. Like the technology? You can purchase empty cartridges, batteries, & chargers directly at www.oilstix.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Keef Brands Logo
Keef Cola \\ OilStix