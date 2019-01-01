Pineapple Express Pax Pod 0.5g
by Keef BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef Cola \\ OilStix