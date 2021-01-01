 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Keef Sparkling H2O - Raspberry 100mg

Keef Sparkling H2O - Raspberry 100mg

by Keef Brands

Keef Sparkling H2O provides a naturally flavored, zero-calorie, zero sugar infused beverage experience. Keef Sparkling H2O is designed to be the go-to social option for people looking for a low-calorie, sugar-free alternative to alcoholic beverages and sugary cannabis-infused edibles. Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.

Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience. Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products. Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!

