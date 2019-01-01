About this product
The Keefer is a luxury kief scraper made from premium stainless steel metal. Equipped with a scraper and a keef shovel, allowing a multiple of ways it can be utilized. With cannabis grinders, rolling tray's, pipes, jars, weed bowls, etc. This product was designed with all marijuana enthusiast in mind, making collecting, loading and packing a lot easier. Your go to tool for your smoking accessories and necessities.
About this brand
Keefer
Keefer is an high quality stainless steel kief scraper multi-tool equipped with a scoop shovel. Designed with all Cannabis enthusiast in mind. Allowing you to gather 4x the amount of keef than your normal scraper. This tool not only can be used for weed herbal grinders, but can also be utilized for other smoking accessories and necessities. Making this every stoner and smoker's go to tool to get the job done.