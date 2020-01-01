1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Soothers are our delicious hard candy with 10 mg of CBD per piece, 10 pieces per package (100mg CBD per pack) in both fruit and herbal flavors. Engineered to be potent, yet delicious, our Soothers are a great way to take a low dose of CBD that allows you to get back to life.
