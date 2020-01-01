Pitbull was bred in the early 2000s by U.S. seed company Stoney Girl Gardens as a cross between P-91 and their own award-winning Sugar Plum. This mostly indica strain has an extremely quick flowering time at 6-7 weeks. Just like the dog breed it’s named after, this plant is tenacious, making it a versatile grower indoors or out that produces high yields. Buds will be light green and fragrant, smelling of tropical fruit with earthy, skunky notes. Pitbull’s taste is also fruity and its indica buzz hits fast and hard.