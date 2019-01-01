About this product
Power Plant by Kelso Kreeper
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Power Plant
Power Plant comes from Dutch Passion Seed Company and is derived from powerful South African sativa strains. Thanks to this, these plants have a fast growing time compared to most sativas and will produce either many medium-sized flowers or a few very large buds with smaller “popcorn” buds between 7 and 9 weeks. These plants are troopers and will do well in almost any grow environment, but its woody, earthy scent is pungent, so indoor growers will have to prepare. Power Plant has a sharp, peppery taste. While many sativas are good choices for a clear-headed buzz, this plant’s high THC content makes it powerful. It makes some users happy and creative, though effects may verge on too intoxicating for some.