  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Trainwreck
Hybrid

Trainwreck

by Kelso Kreeper

Kelso Kreeper Cannabis Flower Trainwreck

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

