 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Y Griega Pre-Roll 1g

Y Griega Pre-Roll 1g

by Kelso Kreeper

Write a review
Kelso Kreeper Cannabis Pre-rolls Y Griega Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Y Griega

Y Griega

Also known as simply “Y,” the 80% sativa Y Griega is an energizing strain with a sweet floral, citrus aroma. Unusual for a sativa variety, Y Griega produces large, resin-coated buds on tall stalks. This sativa cross between Amnesia Haze and Kali Mist delivers an energetic cerebral buzz followed by a long-lasting calm that soothes both mind and body. Y Griega’s high THC content makes it suitable for a variety of conditions including pain, inflammation, glaucoma, fatigue, and appetite loss. Growers won’t be disappointed with Y Griega’s yields, but its 85 to 95-day flowering time requires some devotion and patience.

About this brand

Kelso Kreeper Logo