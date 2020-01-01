Also known as simply “Y,” the 80% sativa Y Griega is an energizing strain with a sweet floral, citrus aroma. Unusual for a sativa variety, Y Griega produces large, resin-coated buds on tall stalks. This sativa cross between Amnesia Haze and Kali Mist delivers an energetic cerebral buzz followed by a long-lasting calm that soothes both mind and body. Y Griega’s high THC content makes it suitable for a variety of conditions including pain, inflammation, glaucoma, fatigue, and appetite loss. Growers won’t be disappointed with Y Griega’s yields, but its 85 to 95-day flowering time requires some devotion and patience.