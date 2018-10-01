Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
The Kevy Bar Original is infused with our special blend of organic hybrid cannabis extract. The Kevy Bar Original is a classic bar filled with creamy nougat and peanuts topped with dreamy caramel incased in a smooth layer of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!
on October 1st, 2018
Highly recommend if you a heavy Indica user. These bars are FIRE for $10. I picked up a 30mg and 50mg got home smashed the 30mg was lit, so I split the 50mg. Definitely an OG strain not some bunk. Taste is good to.
on May 26th, 2017
I love the taste of the original. This bar tastes like snickers with the best buzz ever. This bar is 50 mg and is perfect for an all day body buzz.