 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Kevy Bar Original 50mg

Kevy Bar Original 50mg

by Kevy Bar

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kevy Bar Edibles Chocolates Kevy Bar Original 50mg

$10.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Kevy Bar Original is infused with our special blend of organic hybrid cannabis extract. The Kevy Bar Original is a classic bar filled with creamy nougat and peanuts topped with dreamy caramel incased in a smooth layer of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

DadeCountyBlunts

Highly recommend if you a heavy Indica user. These bars are FIRE for $10. I picked up a 30mg and 50mg got home smashed the 30mg was lit, so I split the 50mg. Definitely an OG strain not some bunk. Taste is good to.

keyzmom

I love the taste of the original. This bar tastes like snickers with the best buzz ever. This bar is 50 mg and is perfect for an all day body buzz.

About this brand

Kevy Bar Logo
A gourmet edibles company