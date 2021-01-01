Khalifa Kush Half-Gram Cartridge
About this product
Khalifa Kush is a globally renowned weed brand developed by Wiz Khalifa. Our vapes are made from the purest THC distillate, with pure Khalifa Kush terpenes added back in to perfectly capture the essence of this much sought-after strain in a more convenient, discreet package.
About this brand
Khalifa Kush
About this strain
Khalifa Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Khalifa Kush, also known as KK, Wiz Khalifa or Wiz Khalifa OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
