About this product
Flavor Profile: Pungent with Sweet and Citrus Petrol Gas! Strain Effects: Euphoric, Relazinb, Induces Appetite, Great pain relief Genetic Background: Hindu Skunk x Stardawg Haze x Pre ’98 Bubba Kush
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!