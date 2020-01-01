 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bell Ringer Pre-Roll

by Khush Kush

Bell Ringer by Khush Kush is a heavyweight indica with a complex terpene profile. Khush Kush’s renowned one-two punch Bell Ringer is a combination of Hindu Skunk and Stardawg mixed with the original heavyweight, Pre-98 Bubba Kush. In true indica fashion, Bell Ringer will stimulate your appetite and knock you out. The effects are weighted and euphoric, relieving physical pain while saddling the consumer with the aforementioned “muchy mania.” Enjoy Bell Ringer and its acrid, astringent, petrol aroma later in the day to maximize the strain’s sedative qualities.

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!