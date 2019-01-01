 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Clementine

by Khush Kush

Khush Kush Cannabis Flower Clementine

Flavor Profile: Citrus and Sweet with Lemon Skunk Undertones Strain Effects: Very Happy and Energetic toke with relaxing finish Genetic Background: Selected from Crockett Family Farms/ DNA Genetics- Tangie x Lemon Skunk

About this brand

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!