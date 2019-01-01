About this product
Flavor Profile: Citrus and Sweet with Lemon Skunk Undertones Strain Effects: Very Happy and Energetic toke with relaxing finish Genetic Background: Selected from Crockett Family Farms/ DNA Genetics- Tangie x Lemon Skunk
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!