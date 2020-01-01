 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Indicouch RSO

Indicouch RSO

by Khush Kush

Write a review
Khush Kush Concentrates Solvent Indicouch RSO

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our RSO is exactly what you are looking for when it comes to alleviating pain. It's a highly special form of concentrate that can be consumed as an edible or smoked. Either way the effect will be of pure bliss and being pain free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Khush Kush Logo
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!