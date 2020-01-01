About this product
Our RSO is exactly what you are looking for when it comes to alleviating pain. It's a highly special form of concentrate that can be consumed as an edible or smoked. Either way the effect will be of pure bliss and being pain free.
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!