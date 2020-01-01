Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Purple Headband by Khush Kush
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Headband is a 50/50 hybrid strain that combines the famous Headband with an unknown “purple” hybrid, resulting in dense pink and purple flowers covered in greenish trichomes. It often produces a strong fruity aroma with just a hint of gasoline, and a similar flavor with undertones of pine. The high has been likened to that of Headband: uplifting yet relaxing with a warm, fuzzy pressure that gradually creeps from your temples across your forehead.