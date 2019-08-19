 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Wonder Kid

by Khush Kush

Flavor Profile: Pungent and Sharp Diesel Smell Strain Effects: Euphoric Body High with Great Couch Lock Genetic Background: The White x Chemdawg 91 x Pre ’98 Bubba Kush x Chemdawg 91 x Buffalo Bill.

Derekthomas76

Picked this strain up and truelly was not disappointed

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!