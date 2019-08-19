Derekthomas76
on August 19th, 2019
Picked this strain up and truelly was not disappointed
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavor Profile: Pungent and Sharp Diesel Smell Strain Effects: Euphoric Body High with Great Couch Lock Genetic Background: The White x Chemdawg 91 x Pre ’98 Bubba Kush x Chemdawg 91 x Buffalo Bill.
on August 19th, 2019
Picked this strain up and truelly was not disappointed