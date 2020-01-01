 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Vietnamese Bubba Live Resin 1g

Vietnamese Bubba Live Resin 1g

by Khush Kush

Write a review
Khush Kush Concentrates Solvent Vietnamese Bubba Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Vietnamese Bubba Live Resin 1g by Khush Kush

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Vietnamese Bubba

Vietnamese Bubba

Vietnamese Bubba by Khush Kush is another Pre-98 Bubba Kush cross, but this time with a pleasant sativa-hybrid bent. By adding Vietnamese Black Haze to the famous and stable Bubba Kush, Khush Kush achieves a unique take on a classic. This strain offers talkative, happy effects while still mellowing physical discomfort and alleviating stress. The aroma and flavor are herbaceous and rich with notes of lemongrass, chocolate, wildflowers, and spice. This strain also exhibits beautiful purple foliage that speaks to its deep indica roots.  

 

About this brand

Khush Kush Logo
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!