Bruce Banner Autoflower
About this product
This plant has crazy high levels of THC and definitely exceeds the everyday and new marijuana consumers appropriate THC capacity, so beware! This plant grows to a medium size but with great yields, making it robust all around. With a THC level of 25%, it usually creates a strong body high, which evolves into a natural state of relaxation. This plant would get a An absolutely gorgeous plant to look at, with burgundy colored leaves, bright green fleck and red pistils.
