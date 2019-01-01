Cinderella XX
by Kiamichi SkiesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cinderella 99, also referred to as C99 or “Cindy”, has become known as the “holy grail” of indoor marijuana, bred by the Brothers Grimm. It is well known for potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors and high THC content. The strain has earthy, citrus and sweet notes, and used for its medicinal relief with stress and depression, hence it’s sativa-hybrid profile. The height of the plant can exceed 30 in. and will yield about 6oz per ft2.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.